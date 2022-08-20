Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Position Trimmed by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 735.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $49.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $44.89 and a 12 month high of $77.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average of $57.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Lincoln National to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $83.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

