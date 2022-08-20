Lindsell Train Ltd Has $479.30 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Lindsell Train Ltd trimmed its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,371,371 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 287,000 shares during the period. eBay accounts for 7.6% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lindsell Train Ltd owned 1.48% of eBay worth $479,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in eBay by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in eBay by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on eBay in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

eBay Trading Down 3.0 %

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $47.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 112.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.35. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.53%.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

