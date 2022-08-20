Lindsell Train Ltd Reduces Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lindsell Train Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,210,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177,895 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for 24.9% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Lindsell Train Ltd owned about 1.82% of Mondelez International worth $1,582,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

MDLZ opened at $65.36 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

