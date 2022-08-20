Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LQDT. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th.
Liquidity Services Stock Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.38. Liquidity Services has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $28.73.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth $755,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth $633,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 270.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 48,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.
Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.
