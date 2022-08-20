Liquity Trading 21.6% Lower Over Last Week (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. Liquity has a total market cap of $73.36 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00004312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004775 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001602 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002108 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00789742 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Liquity
Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,232,358 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol.
Buying and Selling Liquity
Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.