Litecoin Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.89 billion and $466.68 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $54.85 or 0.00257453 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000329 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00024231 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001083 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000934 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded up 64.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000617 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,985,981 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

