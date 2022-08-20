Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $643,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 710.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $462,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $440.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,013,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.13 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.81%.
Lockheed Martin Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
Featured Stories
