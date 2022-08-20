Locus Chain Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.87 Million (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Locus Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0698 or 0.00000328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Locus Chain has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $61.41 million and $1.87 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,259.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003730 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00126633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00032717 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00101438 BTC.

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain (LOCUS) is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network."

