LSI Industries Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:LYTS)

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th.

LSI Industries has a payout ratio of 32.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LSI Industries to earn $0.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

LSI Industries Price Performance

LSI Industries stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 9.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 5.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LSI Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after buying an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in LSI Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on LYTS. StockNews.com upgraded LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded LSI Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

See Also

