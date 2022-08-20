LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

LSI Industries Stock Performance

LSI Industries stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $202.08 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average is $6.44. LSI Industries has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $8.57.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

Institutional Trading of LSI Industries

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in LSI Industries by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in LSI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in LSI Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in LSI Industries by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYTS shares. TheStreet raised LSI Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LSI Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

