Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th.
Lumen Technologies Price Performance
Lumen Technologies stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04. Lumen Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $14.49.
Institutional Trading of Lumen Technologies
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 359.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.
About Lumen Technologies
Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.
