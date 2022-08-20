Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.17.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LUNMF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 106 to SEK 97 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

LUNMF stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.58. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

About Lundin Mining

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0701 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

