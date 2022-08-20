Magna Gold (OTCMKTS:MGLQF) Shares Up 6.7%

Magna Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGLQF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as 0.29 and last traded at 0.29. 3,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 36,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.27.

Separately, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Magna Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.41.

Magna Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco gold project, which consists of 21 contiguous concessions covering an area of 47,395 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

