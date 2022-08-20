MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Reaches Market Capitalization of $115.25 Million

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 20th. One MaidSafeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001207 BTC on exchanges. MaidSafeCoin has a market cap of $115.25 million and approximately $291.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004741 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001601 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002108 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00784214 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About MaidSafeCoin
MaidSafeCoin launched on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 coins. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here.
MaidSafeCoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
