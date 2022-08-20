Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) Price Up 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for $6.47 or 0.00030905 BTC on popular exchanges. Manchester City Fan Token has a market capitalization of $22.71 million and approximately $10.89 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Manchester City Fan Token has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Manchester City Fan Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00789742 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Profile

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios.

Buying and Selling Manchester City Fan Token

