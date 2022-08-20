Manulife Financial Co. (MFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on September 19th

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFC stock opened at C$24.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 7.04. The stock has a market cap of C$46.06 billion and a PE ratio of 6.24. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of C$21.28 and a 1 year high of C$28.09.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Manulife Financial

In other news, Director Claude. James Prieur bought 13,900 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$22.96 per share, with a total value of C$319,188.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,648,852.48. In other Manulife Financial news, Director Claude. James Prieur bought 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$22.96 per share, with a total value of C$319,188.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,900 shares in the company, valued at C$3,648,852.48. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 16,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.27, for a total value of C$394,314.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$318,373.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Manulife Financial

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$27.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$29.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.73.

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.