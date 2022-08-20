Marc Elia Purchases 584,451 Shares of Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI) Stock

Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating) Director Marc Elia acquired 584,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,700,163.62. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,248,250 shares in the company, valued at $42,726,915. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Elia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Marc Elia bought 1,000,000 shares of Adagio Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $4,040,000.00.

Adagio Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADGI opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17. Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $78.82.

Institutional Trading of Adagio Therapeutics

Adagio Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Adagio Therapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Adagio Therapeutics to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

About Adagio Therapeutics

Adagio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the ADG20 (adintrevimab), a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease.

