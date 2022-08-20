Mask Network (MASK) One Day Volume Tops $21.62 Million

Mask Network (MASK) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last week, Mask Network has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $38.39 million and $21.62 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mask Network coin can now be bought for about $1.32 or 0.00006247 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004740 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,099.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003706 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00126576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00032396 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00101117 BTC.

Mask Network Coin Profile

MASK is a coin. It launched on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

