MASQ (MASQ) 24-Hour Volume Hits $83,088.00

MASQ (MASQ) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. MASQ has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $83,088.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MASQ has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,560,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai.

Buying and Selling MASQ

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

