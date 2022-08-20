Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 0.9% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 62,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,195,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Capital Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,023,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 276.7% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 72,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,041,000 after purchasing an additional 53,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 58.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 36,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,150,000 after acquiring an additional 13,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $3.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $354.28. 1,740,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,611,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $335.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

