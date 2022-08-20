Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has $375.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $385.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MA stock opened at $354.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $342.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $335.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.21.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 186.1% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 192,250 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.6% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.2% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

