Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.57

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.57 and traded as low as $12.49. Materialise shares last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 197,923 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Materialise from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Materialise Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $647.87 million, a P/E ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materialise

About Materialise

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Materialise during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Materialise by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Materialise during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Materialise during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 38.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. Its Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

