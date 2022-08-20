Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.57

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.57 and traded as low as $12.49. Materialise shares last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 197,923 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MTLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Materialise from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.
Materialise Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $647.87 million, a P/E ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.51.
About Materialise
Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. Its Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.
