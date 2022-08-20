Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MTTR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush lowered Matterport from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Matterport Stock Down 6.5 %

NASDAQ MTTR opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. Matterport has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matterport

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.37 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 287.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matterport will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 327,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $1,669,077.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,856,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,267,181. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $233,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 346,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,830.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason Krikorian sold 327,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $1,669,077.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,856,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,267,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,222,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,458. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matterport

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTTR. DCM International VI Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter worth about $409,870,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter worth about $233,768,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matterport by 171.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504,573 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter worth about $102,274,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Matterport by 460.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,559,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

