Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.50–$0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $132.00 million-$138.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.47 million. Matterport also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.15–$0.13 EPS.

Matterport Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of Matterport stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $4.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,338,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,756,043. Matterport has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.04.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Matterport had a negative net margin of 287.93% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The business had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Matterport will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTTR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Matterport from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday. They set a market perform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.83.

In related news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 74,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $374,096.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 749,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,767,957.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Matterport news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 760,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $4,083,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,433,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,728,158.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 74,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $374,096.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 749,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,767,957.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,222,143 shares of company stock worth $6,360,458 over the last ninety days. 24.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Matterport by 171.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Matterport by 460.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,559,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,958 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Matterport by 737.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,574,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,154 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 498.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,992,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after buying an additional 1,659,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 984.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 326,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 296,096 shares during the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

