Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Releases Earnings Results

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.49), Fidelity Earnings reports. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 82.66% and a negative net margin of 31.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.99) EPS. Maxeon Solar Technologies updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $17.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.83. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXN. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 1,609.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,735 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 13.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 66.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 78.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAXN. Raymond James downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities began coverage on Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday.

(Get Rating)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.