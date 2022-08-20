Maxim Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD)

mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued on Friday. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 63.93% from the stock’s current price.

mCloud Technologies Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of MCLD traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $2.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,721. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29. mCloud Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64.

mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. mCloud Technologies had a negative return on equity of 381.73% and a negative net margin of 41.63%. The business had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On mCloud Technologies

mCloud Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in mCloud Technologies stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of mCloud Technologies Corp ( NASDAQ:MCLD Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.15% of mCloud Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers.

