Maxim Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD)

mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLDGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued on Friday. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 63.93% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of MCLD traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $2.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,721. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29. mCloud Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64.

mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. mCloud Technologies had a negative return on equity of 381.73% and a negative net margin of 41.63%. The business had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in mCloud Technologies stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLDGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.15% of mCloud Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers.

