McIlrath & Eck LLC Invests $28,000 in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 526,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,740,621. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $3,137,400 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

NYSE:APO opened at $58.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.55.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.69.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.