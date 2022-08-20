Media Network (MEDIA) Price Tops $9.84

Media Network (MEDIA) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. Media Network has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $607,138.00 worth of Media Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Media Network has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Media Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.84 or 0.00046301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001602 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002171 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.45 or 0.00778642 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Media Network’s official Twitter account is @Media_FDN.
