Media Network (MEDIA) Price Tops $9.84

Media Network (MEDIA) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. Media Network has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $607,138.00 worth of Media Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Media Network has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Media Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.84 or 0.00046301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.45 or 0.00778642 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Media Network Profile

Media Network’s official Twitter account is @Media_FDN.

Media Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Media Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Media Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Media Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

