Medicure (MPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Medicure (CVE:MPH – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 24th.

Medicure (CVE:MPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.72 million during the quarter.

Medicure Trading Up 34.3 %

Shares of Medicure stock opened at C$1.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22. Medicure has a fifty-two week low of C$0.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.06.

Medicure Company Profile

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market in Canada and the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

