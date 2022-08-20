Medigene (ETR:MDG1) Shares Up 3.7%

Medigene AG (ETR:MDG1 – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €2.57 ($2.62) and last traded at €2.55 ($2.60). 32,921 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 306,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.46 ($2.51).

Medigene Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €2.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €2.72. The stock has a market cap of $60.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36.

Medigene Company Profile

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of T cell immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing personalized T cell-based therapies with a focus on T cell receptor-modified T cells in the areas of unmet medical needs, which are in clinical development.

