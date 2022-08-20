Meristem Family Wealth LLC Has $461,000 Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock opened at $244.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.57 and a 200-day moving average of $254.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

