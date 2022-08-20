Meristem Family Wealth LLC Has $970,000 Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,941 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $893,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 598.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 831,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,544,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $93.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.82. The firm has a market cap of $137.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.