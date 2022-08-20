Meristem Family Wealth LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 27,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.72. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $53.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

