Meristem Family Wealth LLC Sells 161 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 245.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $134.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.32 and a 200-day moving average of $139.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $174.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.17.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

