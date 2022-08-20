Meristem Family Wealth LLC Sells 1,922 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,261,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,853,000 after acquiring an additional 21,265 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,603,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,993,000 after buying an additional 33,608 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Chubb by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,931,000 after buying an additional 389,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $581,220,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 21,092.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,249,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,515,000 after buying an additional 2,238,545 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,779.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at $140,362,870.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,387 shares of company stock worth $23,631,759. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chubb Price Performance

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.83.

CB opened at $200.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.13 and a 200 day moving average of $202.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $171.96 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

