Meristem Family Wealth LLC Sells 405 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $67,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $200.66 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.62 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.01.

