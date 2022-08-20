Meristem Family Wealth LLC Sells 5,766 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,766 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,766,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,608,177,000 after acquiring an additional 304,806 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,557 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in PayPal by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,455,208,000 after acquiring an additional 730,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in PayPal by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,938,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,555 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $96.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $296.70. The company has a market capitalization of $111.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.49, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.57.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.84.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

