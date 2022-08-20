Meristem Family Wealth LLC Sells 7,082 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,082 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Medtronic by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $95.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.70 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.13.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

