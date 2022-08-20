Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director Evan Guillemin Sells 3,692 Shares of Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) Director Evan Guillemin sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total transaction of $724,075.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,643,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

MLAB stock opened at $189.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.26 and its 200 day moving average is $226.43. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.32 and a 1-year high of $333.42.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $50.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.63 million. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. Analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently -213.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after purchasing an additional 16,855 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

