MetaHash (MHC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $7,576.00

#MetaHash (MHC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $6.76 million and approximately $7,576.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.34 or 0.00776835 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,614,039,729 coins and its circulating supply is 3,442,543,404 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash.

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

