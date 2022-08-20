Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €10.90 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.90 ($11.12) target price on Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.20) target price on Metro in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €9.00 ($9.18) target price on Metro in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($9.18) target price on Metro in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($8.67) price target on Metro in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of ETR B4B3 opened at €7.75 ($7.91) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.53. Metro has a 12-month low of €6.75 ($6.89) and a 12-month high of €12.30 ($12.55). The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €8.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is €8.41.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

