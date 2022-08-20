MiamiCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $14,445.00 (MIA)

MiamiCoin (MIA) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. MiamiCoin has a market capitalization of $4.19 million and $14,445.00 worth of MiamiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MiamiCoin has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MiamiCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002120 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00776697 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
MiamiCoin Coin Profile
MiamiCoin’s total supply is 5,566,350,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,593,000,000 coins. MiamiCoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
