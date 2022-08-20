MIB Coin (MIB) Market Capitalization Reaches $100,510.33

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 28.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $100,510.33 and $2.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00056919 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000197 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 71.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 448,239,302 coins and its circulating supply is 170,937,374 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io.

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

