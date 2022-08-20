Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Acquires 44 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $31.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $713.85. 774,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,900. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $575.60 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $108.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $646.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $682.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.46.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.