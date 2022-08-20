Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Grows Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ES. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.64.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,105.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ES traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $93.63. 1,217,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,914. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.86 and its 200 day moving average is $87.19.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

