Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 102.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total transaction of $293,064.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,918.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total transaction of $293,064.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,918.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Public Storage Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $367.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.33.

Shares of PSA traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $351.23. 1,237,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,381. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $321.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $292.32 and a twelve month high of $421.76. The company has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.34.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.14%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

