Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Grows Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,574,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,388,000 after buying an additional 57,399 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 30,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 178,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,482,000 after purchasing an additional 93,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.1 %

Genuine Parts stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.85. 1,757,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,286. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $161.45.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.20.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.