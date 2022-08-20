Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 4.7% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in American Tower by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in American Tower by 1.2% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in American Tower by 3.3% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its position in American Tower by 4.8% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $274.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,110,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $127.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.44. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $303.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Read More

