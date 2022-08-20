Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $1.85 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 288.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE:ETN traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,308,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,447. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.54. The company has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,783 shares of company stock worth $2,376,871 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

