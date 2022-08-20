Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $493,000 Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.66.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of RY traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.30. The stock had a trading volume of 483,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $90.75 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.28. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.995 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

